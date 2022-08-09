VISALIA, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been shot and is in the hospital Tuesday night, according to the Visalia Police Department.

According to authorities, at around 6:30 p.m. police responded to the 1400 block of N. Bridge where a victim had been shot. The shooting occurred in front of his residence.

Officials say the Violent Crimes Unit and Crime Lab responded and took over the investigation. There is currently no suspect. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Visalia Police.