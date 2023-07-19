VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a short foot chase onto Highway 198 following a home burglary, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Just before 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers were called to a home in the 700 block of East Cypress Avenue for a report of a burglary. Video surveillance allegedly showed 36-year-old Jacob Myer entering the garage of the home and stealing items.

Around 3:40 p.m., officers say Myer was found in the area of Sequoia Avenue and Sante Fe Street.

When officers attempted to contact him, they say Meyer ran onto Highway 198 and was found hiding in an embankment.

Myer was arrested and transported to a local hospital for minor injuries and was booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for burglary and resisting arrest.

Officers made contact at a home associated with Myer and say they found several items the suspect stole from the Cypress home, but added that the items were returned to the victim.