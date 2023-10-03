VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man has been arrested on suspicion of holding a woman and a 6-year-old child hostage with a rifle, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police around 10:10 p.m. Monday evening, the Visalia Police Department says they began receiving 911 text messages from a woman stating that she and her 6-year-old daughter were being held against their will at their home in the 100 block of West Paradise Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, police say they were told 46-year-old Aaron Rashad Jones was armed with a rifle.

The Visalia PD SWAT Team along with Crisis Negotiators, responded to the scene, and after negotiations, officers say the woman and her daughter safely exited the home.

A short time later, officers say negotiators were able to convince the suspect to exit the home.

Jones was taken into custody without incident and was transported and booked at the Tulare

County Adult Pre-Trail Facility for False Imprisonment and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.