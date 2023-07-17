HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man crashed his vehicle into a home in Hanford after allegedly being under the influence of a DUI, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Just before 12:30 a.m., Hanford patrol officers were dispatched to a report of a citizen stating they heard a loud crash in the downstairs area of their residence and heard people talking.

Upon investigation of the noise, officers say the callers updated police dispatch that a vehicle had collided with their home and they did not know where the driver was.

Once arriving on the scene, officers say they located 25-year-old Fabian Herrera of Visalia, in front of the home.

A white Hyundai Veloster crashed into the front of the residence and officers say there was substantial damage to the front of the home such as a destroyed pillar, a shattered front window, and the entire front wall was pushed in.

The vehicle also appeared totaled as a result of the collision, officials say.

Officers say there was enough evidence to conduct a DUI check and Herrera was determined to have been driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the DUI with a BAC (Blood Alcohol Content) of .12%.

Herrera was arrested by officers and booked at the Kings County Jail. His bail was set at a total of $5,000.