HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man crashed his vehicle into a home in Hanford after allegedly being under the influence of a DUI, according to the Hanford Police Department.
Just before 12:30 a.m., Hanford patrol officers were dispatched to a report of a citizen stating they heard a loud crash in the downstairs area of their residence and heard people talking.
Upon investigation of the noise, officers say the callers updated police dispatch that a vehicle had collided with their home and they did not know where the driver was.
Once arriving on the scene, officers say they located 25-year-old Fabian Herrera of Visalia, in front of the home.
A white Hyundai Veloster crashed into the front of the residence and officers say there was substantial damage to the front of the home such as a destroyed pillar, a shattered front window, and the entire front wall was pushed in.
The vehicle also appeared totaled as a result of the collision, officials say.
Officers say there was enough evidence to conduct a DUI check and Herrera was determined to have been driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the DUI with a BAC (Blood Alcohol Content) of .12%.
Herrera was arrested by officers and booked at the Kings County Jail. His bail was set at a total of $5,000.