VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after breaking into a UPS warehouse midday Thursday, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Just before noon, police say they responded to UPS on West Goshen Avenue for a possible burglary.

Upon arrival, officers say they were told that a man forced entry into the warehouse.

The man, eventually identified as 40-year-old Samuel Balderama of Visalia, was found by authorities trying to leave the property.

Visalia Police say he was transported and booked for burglary.