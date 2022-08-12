VISALIA, Calif. (KSE/KGPE) – A 34-year-old man was arrested for starting an illegal fire, Visalia police say.

On Friday, police officers were dispatched to the 3600 block of S. Mooney Blvd. to a fire report. On their way to the location, officers were told the fire was spreading to nearby vegetation, according to the authorities.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they located the suspect identified as 34-year-old Christopher Welch.

Officials say when officers tried to arrest Welch, he began fighting physically with them but Welch was booked at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Detention Facility on the suspicion of causing a fire and resisting the arrest.

Visalia Fire Department crews were able to extinguish the flames before causing any damage to nearby structures.