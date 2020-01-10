Visalia man arrested for inappropriately touching girl, police say

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Visalia man is under arrest after approaching a juvenile girl and touching her inappropriately, police say.

Authorities reported to the 200 block of W. Oak in Visalia Thursday afternoon.

Officers say that the suspect approached the juvenile victim and touched her inappropriately.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Nathan Valentino.

He was arrested and booked at Tulare County Adult Pre-Trail Facility on charges of lewd acts with a minor.

The Visalia Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Visalia Police Department Tip Line at 559-713-4738.

