Visalia man arrested for identity theft, fraudulently purchased over $5,700 worth of merchandise

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Visalia man was arrested after purchasing a large amount of merchandise after stealing financial information from a locked vehicle, according to the Visalia Police Department.

A victim reported to officers in February that financial information had been stolen from a locked vehicle, said Sgt. Celestina Sanchez. Detectives identified the suspect as Shane Escalera, 36, who used the stolen information to purchase over $5,700 worth of merchandise.

Escalera was spotted by detectives on Tuesday at around 3 p.m. in the area of Mooney Boulevard and Cameron Avenue and was taken into custody without incident.

Sanchez said Escalera was booked on charges of identity theft and fradulent use of financial information.

