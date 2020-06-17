Live Now
DA announces decision on charges in Rayshard Brooks killing

Visalia man arrested for identity theft, fraudulently purchased over $5,700 worth of merchandise

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Shane Escalera, 36 (Visalia Police)

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Visalia man was arrested after purchasing a large amount of merchandise after stealing financial information from a locked vehicle, according to the Visalia Police Department.

A victim reported to officers in February that financial information had been stolen from a locked vehicle, said Sgt. Celestina Sanchez. Detectives identified the suspect as Shane Escalera, 36, who used the stolen information to purchase over $5,700 worth of merchandise.

Escalera was spotted by detectives on Tuesday at around 3 p.m. in the area of Mooney Boulevard and Cameron Avenue and was taken into custody without incident.

Sanchez said Escalera was booked on charges of identity theft and fradulent use of financial information.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know