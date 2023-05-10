VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man has been arrested after being found in possession of child pornography, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Just before 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, detectives say 35-year-old Kyle Dowdle was taken into custody after evidence of child sexual abuse material was found inside his home in the 2000 block of South Church Street in Visalia.

The investigation began after detectives received a tip from the Fresno Internet Crimes Against

Childrens Unit.

Based on the information, detectives say they were able to identify Dowdle as the suspect and

obtain a warrant for his arrest.

Dowdle was booked into the Tulare County Pre Trial-Facility.