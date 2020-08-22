Visalia man arrested for growing 823 marijuana plants inside home, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Visalia man was arrested Friday after authorities found 823 marijuana plants growing inside his home, police say.

Visalia Police Department says an employee from the Southern California Edison contacted authorities about a possible marijuana grow at a home in the area of 1700 block of S. Elverta.

Throughout the investigation, authorities served a search warrant at the two-story home.





Photos: Visalia Police Department

The suspect was later identified as Wu Qiang Zhong, 57.

Zhong Wu was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Pre-trial Facility for cultivation of marijuana.

