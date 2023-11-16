VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man has been arrested on Thursday for possession of child abuse material, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officials say that just after 7 a.m. Visalia Police Department Youth Services officers arrested 33-year-old, Fidel Josue Madrigal.

The investigation began after the Youth Services Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children stating a man living in Visalia was in possession of obscene images of children, according to officials.

Police say that officers served a search warrant at a home in the 1400 block of West Center Avenue and during the search warrant they found evidence of child abuse material and arrested Madrigal.

Officials say he was then transported and booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.