VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested for breaking car windows with a pipe and threatening nearby workers, according to police.

Visalia Police say they received calls about a man in the area of Johnson street, and Willow Avenue that was breaking car windows with a pipe.

When police arrived they say they were able to contact the suspect, who they identified as Gregorio Vidrio.

At the time, Vidrio had the pipe in his hands and struck another car with it, according to police.

Police say they were able to take Vidrio into custody. After further investigation officials say Vidrio had threatened nearby custodial personnel and stole an item from one person while holding the pipe.

Vidrio was booked for multiple charges according to police.