Visalia man arrested for attempted homicide during disturbance

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is under arrest in Visalia after firing a shot at someone during an alleged family disturbance.

Authorities say they were investigating a family disturbance on the 3400 block of S. Villa between a man and a woman. According to officials, the man, identified as Steven Easley Jr., was not letting the woman and a 3-year-old inside leave the location.

According to officials, a friend of the woman was attempting to get inside the home when Easley Jr. fired a shot at the friend.

Officers called in the Police Department Crisis Negotiations team and SWAT team to respond to the scene after the shots were fired. Negotiators say they were able to negotiate the release of the woman and juvenile as well as the surrender of the Easley Jr.

Easley Jr. was booked on multiple charges related to the incident.