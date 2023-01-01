VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in Visalia was arrested for attempting home robberies early Sunday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say around 5:30 a.m., they received a call regarding a man who broke into a home on the 900 block of west Sweet Avenue. As they were arriving, the caller said the suspect fled on foot.

Authorities then say they received a call from a resident on the 1400 block of north Conyer Street about a man attempting to enter their home. After quickly responding to the call, officers were able to take into custody 55-year-old Alex Aguilar.

Investigators say during the first incident on Sweet Avenue, Aguilar demanded money from the residents which led to an altercation. The residents were able to get Aguilar out of their home.

The Visalia Police Department says Aguilar was arrested under suspicion of Home Invasion and Suspected Residential Burglary and was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trail Facility.