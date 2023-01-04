TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 32-year-old man from Visalia was arrested after he allegedly stole a car in Porterville, officials with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Wednesday, shortly after 6:00 a.m., deputies say they were looking for a car that was stolen in Porterville. They added that the victim left her phone inside the vehicle and that helped the authorities track its location.

Deputies located the vehicle and pursued it a pursuit was initiated but for a short time due to the road conditions and deputies say they later found the car abandoned in an orchard near the area of East Meyer and Greer Road in Exeter, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say, with the help of other law enforcement agencies, they were able to find 32-year-old Jose Garcia Reyes, of Visalia who was arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Nathan Scroggins or Sergeant Scott O’Neill (559) 733-6218.