Visalia man arrested after stealing car and leading officers in short chase

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Saturday morning after stealing a car in Visalia and leading officers on a short chase, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of 1900 E. Mineral King Ave. around 7:50 a.m. for a vehicle theft that just occurred, Sgt. Mona Whaley said. Officers found the vehicle nearby and tried to pull it over.

The suspect, identified as Bruce Woodworth, 32, led officers on a short chase before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Officers found him a short time later and used a K9 unit to take him into custody.

Woodworth was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center where he was treated and later booked into the Tulare County Jail.

An officer responding to the incident was injured in a traffic collision and was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries. He was treated and released.

