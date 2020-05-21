Visalia man arrested after police find firearms, ammunition during search warrant

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after police found firearms and ammunition during a search warrant.

Authorities say they served a search warrant at a home located in the 2500 Block of W. Whitendale Avenue at 3:46 p.m.

The man was identified as 45-year-old Johnny Vasquez and was under the influence of a controlled substance during the search, according to the Visalia Police.

During the search three firearms, ammunition, and firearm magazines were found.

Authorities say Vasquez was determined to be a prohibited person in possessing firearms and ammunition due to a prior conviction of domestic violence.

Vasquez was booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for being under the influence of a controlled substance and several weapon charges.

