VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia man was arrested on suspicion of various weapon and narcotic charges Wednesday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers say at 11:00 a.m., their Special Enforcement Unit pulled over 35-year-old Steven Escalera during a traffic stop on Willis Street and Grove Avenue.

Police say they found Escalera to be in possession of enough narcotics that it would lead them to believe it was intended to be sold.

Once detectives served a search warrant on his home on the 800 block of North Conyer, they found two unregistered firearms, an assault weapon, and ammunition. They also found more narcotics and evidence of narcotic sales.

Escalera was arrested on suspicion of multiple weapons and narcotic charges along with an unrelated arrest warrant for narcotic sales according to the Visalia Police Department.