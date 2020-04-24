Visalia man arrested after fleeing from police, entering into empty home

VISALIA, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia man arrested after fleeing from police and entering a vacant home on Thursday afternoon, police say.

Officers say they responded to a report of a man entering a vacant home, in the area of Lovers Lane and Arkle Street at around 4:00 p.m.

The man was identified as 36-year-old Kevin Lehne, while he was sitting in a truck parked

inside the garage.

Officers say they tried to talk Lehne into exiting the truck but instead, he drove through the closed garage door, swerving towards officers.

Lehne abandoned the truck in the area of Lovers Lane and Mill Creek Parkway and fled into a residence but eventually surrendered to officers, according to authorities.

Lehne was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility for assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, reckless driving, failure to yield, and a parole hold.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.