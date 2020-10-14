Visalia man arrested after burglarizing vehicles at towing company yard

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Visalia man was arrested early Wednesday morning after Visalia Police said he went into a towing company’s yard and burglarized multiple vehicles.

Officers responded to a yard for Freedom Towing and R&R Towing at 1920 E. Mineral King Ave. around 1:40 a.m. for a report of a trespassing in progress, Sgt. Curtis Brown said. Arriving officers saw a vehicle leaving the area and stopped it.

Police reported that an investigation found that the driver, identified as Hector Barraza, 26, of Visalia, had gained entry to the locked yard and entered several vehicles. He took property and left as officers arrived at the business.

Officers also found burglary tools in the Barraza’s vehicle, Brown said. He was booked into the Tulare County Jail on charges of burglary, vehicle tempering, possession of burglary tools, criminal trespassing and possession of stolen property.

