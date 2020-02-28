Visalia man accused of killing Fresno State student in 1996 pleads not guilty

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Visalia man pleaded not guilty Thursday to 12 charges in Fresno and Tulare County including the 1996 killing of a Fresno State student, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp said on Jan. 29 that the first-degree murder charge does meet the requirement for a special circumstance, meaning the DA’s office could ask for the death penalty for 52-year-old Nickey Stane if convicted.

“She was sexually assaulted,” said Smittcamp. “Bound at the hands and feet with duck tape. Duck tape was also around her head, covering her mouth, nose, and eyes.”

The case went cold. Retired detectives from the Fresno Police Department continued to work on it without pay with the hope that someday their questions would be answered.

The case was cracked after Stane was arrested at his home for a misdemeanor charge of peeping.

Through DNA evidence, Smittcamp said technology linked him to numerous sexual assaults in Visalia from 1999-2002 and Dorian’s murder.

All 12 charges including the alleged sexual assault charges that happened in Visalia are being tried in court in Fresno County to speed up the legal process.

Stane’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 19.

