VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 28-year-old man wanted in a 2022 homicide.

Detectives with Visalia Police say they are looking for the public’s help in finding Angelo Morales Jr. after Investigators say on October 23, 2022, officers were called to the 1500 block of West Evans Avenue for a report of shots fired.

Officers say when they arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital, where the man later died from his injuries.

The Violent Crimes Unit was called out to handle the investigation and identified the suspect as 28-year-old Angelo Morales Jr as the suspect.

Morales is yet to be found. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Luis Berrocales at 559-713-4727 or the anonymous tipline at 559-713-4738.