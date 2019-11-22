Visalia high school student arrested after verbal threat made, school district says

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Visalia high school student was arrested after making a verbal threat, the Visalia Unified School District said Thursday.

Redwood High School administration received information today regarding a possible threat to the campus on Thursday.

Administrators worked with members of the Visalia Police Department to investigate the threat.

The investigation identified a student who made a “generalized verbal threat,” the school district said.

Police determined that the threat was not credible and that students were safe; however, due to the nature of the threat, the student was arrested, the school district said.

The school will be in session as normal on Friday.

