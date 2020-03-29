Visalia couple arrested after shooting flare into section of Walmart, police said

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A couple was arrested Saturday after an incident at a Visalia Walmart that ended with a flare gun fired into a section of the store, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a Walmart located at 1819 E. Noble Ave. on March 10 after suspects fired a flare gun into the garden department as they drove away following a confrontation with employees, Sgt. Mike Verissimo said. The employees had previously stopped the suspects from stealing from the store.

Miguel Ayalla, 38.

Investigators identified the suspects as Miguel Ayalla, 38, and Amanda Jaramillo, 37.

Amanda Jaramillo,37.

Officers say they found both suspects at a residence in the area of 300 N. Hall St. on Saturday at 9:55 a.m., Verissimo said. Ayalla ran from the scene and was apprehended by a police dog.

Both suspects were booked into the Tulare County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and arson.

