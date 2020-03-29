COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

School Closures

Visalia couple arrested after shooting flare into section of Walmart, police said

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A couple was arrested Saturday after an incident at a Visalia Walmart that ended with a flare gun fired into a section of the store, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a Walmart located at 1819 E. Noble Ave. on March 10 after suspects fired a flare gun into the garden department as they drove away following a confrontation with employees, Sgt. Mike Verissimo said. The employees had previously stopped the suspects from stealing from the store.

Miguel Ayalla, 38.

Investigators identified the suspects as Miguel Ayalla, 38, and Amanda Jaramillo, 37.

Amanda Jaramillo,37.

Officers say they found both suspects at a residence in the area of 300 N. Hall St. on Saturday at 9:55 a.m., Verissimo said. Ayalla ran from the scene and was apprehended by a police dog.

Both suspects were booked into the Tulare County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and arson.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know