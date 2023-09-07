VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Visalia Police Department Narcotics Unit and Special Enforcement Unit say they served search warrants at several locations following complaints of illegal gambling in Visalia.

The Narcotics Unit says they investigated the complaints and found that multiple businesses have been using various online gaming platforms to facilitate illegal gambling.

The search warrants were served at the Huff and Puff Smoke Shop, Puff and Pass Smoke Shop, 1 Stop Shop, and 1 Stop Shop II.

Evidence of illegal online gambling and bookkeeping was located at each location, according to officials.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Visalia Police Department at 559-734-8116.