Visalia 7-Eleven employee defends himself with a bat during screwdriver attack

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested late Friday night after a 7-Eleven employee in Visalia had to defend himself with a bat during a screwdriver attack, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred at a 7-Eleven in the area of Court Street and Walnut Avenue around 11:50 p.m., said Sgt. Curtis Brown. An investigation found that the suspect, identified as Daniel Correa, 38, of Visalia, entered the business and started an incident.

Correa pulled out a screwdriver and threatened an employee that tried to get him to leave the property.

The employee armed himself with a bat as the suspect advanced on him and was able to repeal his attack, Brown said.

Correa was taken into custody by responding officers and booked into the Tulare County Jail on an assault with a deadly weapon charge.

