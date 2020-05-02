Visalia 7-Eleven employee defends himself with a bat during screwdriver attack

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Daniel Correa, 38 (Courtesy Visalia Police Dept)

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested late Friday night after a 7-Eleven employee in Visalia had to defend himself with a bat during a screwdriver attack, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred at a 7-Eleven in the area of Court Street and Walnut Avenue around 11:50 p.m., said Sgt. Curtis Brown. An investigation found that the suspect, identified as Daniel Correa, 38, of Visalia, entered the business and started an incident.

Correa pulled out a screwdriver and threatened an employee that tried to get him to leave the property.

The employee armed himself with a bat as the suspect advanced on him and was able to repeal his attack, Brown said.

Correa was taken into custody by responding officers and booked into the Tulare County Jail on an assault with a deadly weapon charge.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know