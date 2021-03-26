Videos of ‘infants and toddlers being raped’ found in Fresno ice cream shop employee’s home, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Sheriff’s deputies Friday announced the arrest of a Fresno ice cream shop employee who investigators say possessed and distributed child porn.

Kyle Medders, 24, of Fresno was arrested after detectives searched his home and found “numerous videos of infants and toddlers being raped” according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Medders was an employee of a local ice cream shop, but are declining to name which one because “it did not play a role in the investigation. Detectives say that they have yet to receive any information about Medders having physical contact with children.

Medders has been booked into Fresno County Jail on a felony charge of possession and distribution of child pornography and his bail is set at $20,000.