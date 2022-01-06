Video shows suspect breaking into mailbox in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Video released by the Madera Police Department shows a suspect allegedly breaking into a mailbox, before getting into a car and driving away.

Over the last week, officers say numerous items of mail were stolen from community mailboxes on the westside of Madera. Detectives found other Central Valley communities had also had their mailboxes broken into.

The video provided to detectives allowed them to determine the make and model of the car – identified as a white four-door sedan. Detectives worked with Reedley Police officers, leading to the arrest of numerous suspects in that city.