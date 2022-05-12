FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Video recorded inside a Fresno pharmacy appears to show three people taking items and then fleeing the store.

The incident took place at the CVS Pharmacy at Herndon and West avenue in northwest Fresno on Wednesday. Little information is known about the people seen on camera apparently stuffing bags with merchandise and then leaving the store

Representatives from the Fresno County District Attorney’s office say they are aware of and have seen the video, but add that there’s not much they can say due to “changing circumstances.”

“CVS is now cooperating with law enforcement personnel,” said a release from the DA’s office adding that the Fresno Police Department would be able to shed more light on the situation.