Video released of rare bird theft at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has released a security video of who they say stole two birds Sunday. 

Staff at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo called police Sunday morning after they noticed the lock to the Australian Asian Aviary was broken and two birds were missing.

The missing birds are a Lesser Sulphur-crested Cockatoo, which is a critically endangered species, and a Nicobar Pigeon, which is considered a near-threatened species.

Fresno Chaffee Zoo

If you have any information about the missing birds, call Fresno Police.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com