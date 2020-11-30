Video released of rare bird theft at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Chaffee Zoo has released a security video of who they say stole two birds Sunday.

Staff at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo called police Sunday morning after they noticed the lock to the Australian Asian Aviary was broken and two birds were missing.

The missing birds are a Lesser Sulphur-crested Cockatoo, which is a critically endangered species, and a Nicobar Pigeon, which is considered a near-threatened species.



If you have any information about the missing birds, call Fresno Police.