FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department has released the critical incident video from the shooting involving an officer and a 15-year-old boy back on July 30.

You can watch the full bodycam video in the player below.

Police say at 10:32 a.m., on July 30, an officer with the Fresno Police Department responded to the 100 block of East Warner Avenue regarding a report of a vehicle that had been abandoned in the roadway.

While the officer was in the process of having the vehicle towed, he was approached by a community member who told him that there was a young male on a scooter nearby that had a gun.

Investigators say as the officer drove southbound on North Effie Street, he observed a subject that matched the description of the subject reportedly armed with the gun.

The officer notified dispatch, pulled to the side of the road, and made contact with the subject. The officer then ordered the subject, who was wearing a ski mask, to raise his hands and get

down on his knees.

The subject listened and got down on his knees but then began to reach for an object in his waistband.

Officials say the officer told him to raise his hands, but he continued to reach for the object. The subject pulled a gun from his waistband.

Fresno Police say this is the replica gun the teen pulled from his waistband.

Upon seeing this, the officer discharged his service weapon.

According to police the officer immediately requested paramedics and began to render first aid while they

responded. The subject was transported to the hospital, and at the time of this release,

he is listed in stable condition and is expected to recover from his injury.

It was determined later that the subject was a 15-year-old juvenile.

At the scene, the officer recovered the juvenile’s unloaded Glock 19 X .177 caliber bb

pistol. The weapon is a replica of a Glock semiautomatic handgun with all Glock

stampings, according to police.