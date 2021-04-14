VIDEO: Man caught on camera stealing paint sprayer from truck in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A brazen thief was caught on camera stealing a paint sprayer from a truck in broad daylight, according to the Madera Police Department.

Before the theft, police say a security camera at a home near Doubletree Way and Liberty Lane captured two people pulling up in a white car.

Surveillance footage shows a man jumping out of the passenger seat of the car and running up to check out items in the back of a truck parked in the driveway of the home.

Once spotting the paint sprayer, the video shows the man grabbing it out of the truck bed and quickly getting back into the passenger seat of the car with it.

If you know who he is or have any information on this theft, please call the Madera Police Department at 675-4220.