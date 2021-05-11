VIDEO: Man attacks security guard outside Clovis bar, police say

CLOVIS, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department is working to identify a man who it says was caught on camera attacking a security guard outside a bar in the city.

Police say the man assaulted a security guard at the Old Town Saloon on Clovis Avenue around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 29.

In the video, the man is seen bumping into a gated fence the guard is leaning against before turning around and suddenly taking a swing at the employee.

Footage shows the guard falling to the ground as the man runs away and a woman shuts the gate behind him.

The Clovis Police Department says the man seen pushing the security guard is wanted for felony aggravated battery.

If you have any information on who he is, you are asked to call Clovis Police at (559) 324-2459.