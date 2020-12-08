VIDEO: Detectives need help identifying burglary suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s Office detectives need the public’s help to identify a burglary suspect captured on surveillance video.

The break-in happened Oct. 1 at around 3:00 p.m. at a home located near Fowler and Manning avenues in Fowler.

The video shows a man arrive as a passenger in a silver Chevy Malibu car. He wearing a black San Francisco Giants t-shirt and basketball-style shorts. He had his hair pulled into a bun and was wearing sunglasses. The suspect knocked on the door, waited and when no one answered he disappeared out of frame. Authorities believe he walked around to another portion of the house, broke in and stole some items.

If you have any information about the suspect, please contact Det. Patrick Beggs at 559-600-8390 or patrick.beggs@fresnosheriff.org