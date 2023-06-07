REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The victims of a deadly shooting in Reedley late Tuesday appear to be chosen at random, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

While the investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, officials have released more details about the victims.

The man who was shot and killed on the 800 block of E. Evening Glow Avenue was identified as 52-year-old Alfredo Salcedo Cuevas of Reedley. Deputies say the surviving victims are a 54-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man, both from Reedley. The names of the surviving victims have not been officially released.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect in the shooting was shot and killed by Reedley Police officers after he allegedly fired shots at officers who responded to the multiple shooting victims.

The series of incidents began at around 9:34 p.m. when Reedley Police received a report of a man with a gun walking near 11th Street and North Avenue. Moments later, officials say a similar report was called in near 13th and F Streets. As officers responded, a call came in of a woman who was shot on the 100 block of S. East Avenue.

As officers and EMS were helping the woman, a report was made of a man with a gunshot wound on the 800 block of E. Evening Glow Avenue. Sheriff’s deputies who were responding to the area performed CPR on the man, later identified as 52-year-old Alfredo Salcedo Cuevas, but he died at the scene. Family members say he had just returned home from work moments before the shooting. A GoFundMe fundraiser for Alfredo can be found by clicking here.

Reedley Police say they saw a man matching the suspect’s description near S. Haney and E. Springfield Avenues. Officials say officers drove toward him, he then ran across Springfield Avenue and into the property of the Riverland Apartment Complex.

Authorities say officers pulled into the parking lot. As they got out to pursue the suspect, the suspect fired shots at officers. Around 9:55 pm, officials say three Reedley Police officers returned multiple shots, striking and killing the suspect. The officers involved were uninjured.

According to officials, a handgun was found lying next to the suspect. As this officer-involved shooting was taking place, officials say dispatchers received a call of a man with a gunshot wound on the 700 block of E. Ponderosa Avenue. Both he and the woman who were shot were taken to the hospital, described as being in critical condition.

Officials say It is unknown if the suspect shot and killed by officers is responsible for shooting the three victims. The name of the suspect involved has also not been officially released, but according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect is a 20-year-old man who was known to law enforcement, has a lengthy criminal history and was released from prison on Monday. The crimes the suspect was in prison for were not released by the Sheriff’s Office as he was a juvenile when they took place.

The three officers who fired shots have law enforcement experience of 20 years, 5 years, and 1 year. They are now on paid administrative leave, according to deputies.

This marks the city of Reedley’s first homicide of 2023. Reedley Police is handling the investigations of the three victims who were shot. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting portion.

This incident is the fourth officer-involved shooting investigation the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has conducted since May 3.

If you have information, photos, or videos to help with this investigation, you are asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111.