Victims identified after 4 shot in southwest Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities identified the two men shot and killed at a Sunday evening disturbance in southwest Fresno.

According to Fresno Police, 43-year-old Roman Cervantes, and 27-year-old Jose Herrera Mojica, were shot and killed after detectives learned a disturbance had broken out at the location where four people were struck by gunfire.

Police said they responded to the 1100 block of Lorena Avenue around 6:00 p.m. for a ShotSpotter event of one gunshot heard. As officers responded, two additional ShotSpotter events at the same location of multiple rounds fired were received.

When officers arrived, they found four gunshot victims. Two of the victims, Cervantes, and Mojica, did not survive their injuries and were pronounced deceased on the scene.

The other two victims, a 46-year-old man, and a 17-year-old juvenile were shot in their lower extremities and were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Detectives said they learned a disturbance had broken out at the location where all four people were struck by gunfire.

Authorities said they believe the shooting is an isolated event between subjects familiar with each other.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.