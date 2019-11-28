Victim uses trackers to lead deputies to stolen laptops

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – After two of her laptop computers were stolen from her car, a Fresno County woman did some detective work and told deputies exactly where to them again.

The original theft was discovered around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Laura Brickey says she opened her garage door to find her car had been broken into and the laptops were taken.

She was able to track down her stolen computers using an app on her husband’s iPad allowing her to tell deputies exactly where it had ended up.

“I have a Macbook Air, and I never shut it down all the way,” said Brickey.

“I always just shut it and so it was still on. So I went to my husband’s iPad that was inside the house and logged in with my user name and we were able to trace my Macbook Air a mile away on Clay Street.”

Deputies closed in on the house. Inside they found and questioned Christopher Calkins. The 41-year-old was on probation. After searching the property, the stolen computers were discovered.

41-year-old Christopher Calkins

Calkins was arrested and is facing charges of grand theft, possession of stolen property, and a probation violation.

Brickey has nothing but praise for the sheriff’s deputies.

“They did a great job. They responded very quickly and bring me back my belongings. I just can’t be thankful enough.”

