MADERA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities are responding to a shooting in Madera County on Thursday, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting occurred near Avenue 24 and Road 18 1/2.

The Sheriff’s Office asked people to avoid the area.

Deputies are responding to a victim struck multiple times by gunfire near Avenue 24 and Road 18 1/2. Please avoid the area. More info will be released as it’s available. — Madera Co. Sheriff (@MaderaSheriff) March 6, 2020

No other information was immediately available.

