Victim shot, Corcoran Police search for suspect

CORCORAN, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A person was shot in Corcoran Monday and a suspect is being sought, according to the Police Department.

Around 10:50 a.m. Corcoran Police officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Hanna Avenue in regards to a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers located a subject who had been shot in the torso.

Officers provided first aid and he was later transported to a local area hospital for treatment.

Police say the man may have fled the area in a gold vehicle — possibly a 2010 Ford Fusion.

The Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 559-992-5151.

