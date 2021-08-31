Victim of Selma’s 1st homicide of 2021 identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The victim of Selma’s first homicide of 2021 has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

23-year-old Elio Avendano from Selma was identified as the man police say was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in the city on Saturday.

Officers say they received multiple calls at around 1:00 a.m. about a possible disturbance with shots fired near the Lakes Apartment Complex.

No arrests have been announced at this time. This investigation is ongoing.