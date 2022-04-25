SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials have identified the man killed after he was hit by a driver who CHP investigators say was suspected of being under the influence.

The victim has been identified as Daryl Bagwell, 58 of Selma, by officials from the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Friday the CHP officials received calls of an accident involving a vehicle and a person near Rose and Highland Avenues in Selma. Investigators say Epigmeneo Cortez-Pedro was driving east on Rose Avenue when his car drifted into the westbound lane, hitting Bagwell, who was walking in the roadway. Bagwell died at the scene.

CHP officers believe Cortez-Pedro was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and identified him as the driver of the car with the help of the license plate left at the scene.

Cortez-Pedro was arrested and booked into the Fresno County jail on charges of felony driving under the influence, felony gross vehicular manslaughter, and felony hit-and-run causing great bodily injury.