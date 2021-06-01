Victim of barbershop murder identified by Fresno Police

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The victim of a weekend murder in a Fresno barbershop has been identified by police.

23-year-old Alex Solorio was found dead inside the Colima’s Fade Shop, at Blackstone and Herndon, shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Sunday.

According to Fresno Police detectives, employees of the barbershop arrived at the location to open for business and found Solorio unresponsive. Detectives continue to work to establish what led to Solorio’s death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Fresno Police Homicide Detectives L. Kasten, at 559-621-2443, or Detective R. Diaz, at 559 621-2449 with case number 21029065.