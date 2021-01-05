Victim of Atwater homicide identified by police

ATWATER, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The victim of a homicide in Atwater on Dec. 30 was identified by police Monday.

Officers say 32-year-old Abraham Flores was the person found on Dec. 30 on the 2400 block of Atwater Boulevard. Despite lifesaving efforts, Flores was pronounced dead at the scene.

Matthew Shimkus, 30 (image courtesy of Atwater Police)

Investigators say they recovered evidence of several shots being fired by a small caliber handgun. One of the rounds struck the victim in the face.

According to Atwater Police, a suspect was arrested on Saturday in connection with the homicide. 30-year-old Matthew Shimkus of Atwater was booked into Merced County Jail on charges including homicide and illegal possession of a firearm.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact Atwater Police.