Victim killed in NW Fresno shooting identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities released the identity Saturday of a man killed in a northwest Fresno shooting Friday night.

The victim, identified as Marion Collins, 27, of Fresno, by the Fresno County Coroner, died after a shooting in which officers say started as an argument between a group of men Friday evening.

According to Fresno Police, the incident was reported around 7 p.m. in the area of Fairmont and Holt avenues, near Shaw and Marks avenues, in northwest Fresno.

Officers say the argument escalated and one of the people in the group pulled out a gun. The victim attempted to flee the scene and run to his home nearby, but the suspect opened fire and shot the victim multiple times.

“We do not know what the nature of the argument is,” said Lt. Bill Dooley. “One of the males pulled out a gun and started firing at the victim as he ran back towards his apartment.”

Officers say the victim was responsive when they arrived on the scene but the unidentified 27-year-old was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrests have been made and investigators are working to identify the suspects. It is unknown if the incident was gang-related.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Fresno Police.

