Victim killed in Delano shooting identified

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — One person was killed and a second was injured in a shooting early Wednesday morning in Delano, according to Delano police officers.

Around 12:28 a.m., Delano police officers said they were dispatched to an area hospital regarding two men with gunshot wounds who arrived at the emergency room.

Police said they learned the shooting happened in 2300 block of Oxford Street.

Police identified the victim as Elisha Gonzalez, 19 of Delano, who was shot in the upper torso and did not survive.

The second victim was shot in the lower extremities and walked away from the hospital before officers arrived, police said. 

Anyone with information contact the Delano Police Department at (661) 721-3369. 

