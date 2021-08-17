Victim in Kingsburg homicide identified by Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The victim of Kingsburg’s first homicide of 2021 was identified by Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

The incident began Monday evening when Kingsburg police responded to the area of 18th Avenue and Sierra Street after several people reported hearing gunshots. Officers arrived to find one person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office identified Shawn Vigo, 23 of Kingsburg, as the victim. Detectives are yet to determine a motive, but add that this was not a random act and Vigo was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jesse Gloria at (559) 600-8217.

