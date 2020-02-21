Victim identified in Selma homicide; suspect vehicle caught on camera, police say

SELMA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The man who was shot and killed in Selma on Feb. 12 has been identified, and a suspect vehicle is being sought, the Selma Police Department said Friday.

Just before 11 p.m., police received a call of shots fired in the area of the 2700 block of Rose Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a man who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers started life-saving measures and the man was turned over to EMS and was in transit to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno when he succumbed to his injuries.

He was identified as Jose Mosqueda, 39, of Selma/Parlier.

Through the course of this investigation, detectives located surveillance video from multiple locations in the area of the shooting and have identified and located the suspect vehicle, the Police Department said.

Detectives are seeking additional information from the public regarding the occupants of the vehicle.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Richard Figueroa at (559) 891-2243 or Detective Alejandro Alvarez (559) 891-2245.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.