Victim identified in second fatal shooting in Parlier within 24 hours

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PARLIER, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The victim of the second fatal shooting within 24 hours in Parlier was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say 35-year-old Martin Gutierrez of Parlier was the victim of the drive-by shooting Sunday evening, around 10:00 p.m., in the 8500 block of Gardenia Avenue.

The victim was hit in the upper thigh and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Investigators with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office do not believe this shooting is related to the shooting which took place in Parlier earlier in the day. It marks the third homicide of the year in the city.

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

