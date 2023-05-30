FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and killed Sunday has been identified by the Fresno Police Department.

According to police Sunday, around 7:03 p.m., officers responded to Glenn Avenue and Lansing Way for a report of a person who was shot.

Officers say they found 39-year-old Paul Fierro suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. Fierro was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Detectives say Fierro was involved in a verbal altercation with another man and was struck by gunfire during the altercation.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.