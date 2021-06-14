Victim identified in first of two fatal shootings in Parlier within 24 hours

PARLIER, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The victim of the first of two fatal shootings in Parlier on Sunday within 24 hours was identified.

According to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Silvano Mendoza was the victim of a double shooting in the city.

Officers say that shooting took place around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, in front of a home on the 13000 Block of 9th Street. Two men were shot and both were taken to the hospital, where Mendoza passed away. The other victim is expected to survive.

Investigators with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office do not believe this shooting is related to the shooting which took place in Parlier later that day. It marks the second homicide of the year in the city.